COVID-19 case count of Romanians abroad reaches 5,105

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday that 5,105 Romanians abroad had been confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus, with the death toll constant at 122.

Of the 5,105 Romanian citizens confirmed to be infected, 1,885 were in Italy, 561 in Spain, 115 in France, 2,275 in Germany, 97 in the United Kingdom, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 4 in the USA, 105 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey, 2 in Iceland, 2 in Belarus, 2 in Greece, one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, Brazil, India, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Greece and Sweden.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 122 Romanian citizens abroad have died: 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in Great Britain, 9 in Spain, 14 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, one in Sweden, one in Switzerland, one in USA and one in Brazil.Of the Romanian citizens abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 157 were declared cured: 135 in Germany, 10 in France, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Namibia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia, GCS states.