COVID-19 case count rises by 5,236, over 38,000 tests in last 24 hrs, death toll at 21,252

A number of 5,236 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, informs, on Thursday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says the quoted source.

As of Thursday, 845,352 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 774,277 were declared cured.

At the national level, to date, 6,258,854 RT-PCR tests and 390,803 rapid antigen tests have been processed.

In the last 24 hours, 28,454 RT-PCR tests were performed (17,822 based on case definition and medical protocol and 10,632 on request) and 9,801 rapid antigen tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, 873 people retested positive.

A number of 10,425 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized on Wednesday in specialized health units, of whom 1,171 in intensive care.

In total, 49,670 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 14,004 are in institutionalized isolation in Romania.

Also, 52,554 people are in quarantine at home, and 137 in institutionalized quarantine.

A number of 96 people - 47 men and 49 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, says GCS.

Of these, five deaths in the age category 40 - 49 years, eight deaths in the age category 50 - 59 years, 23 deaths in the age category 60 - 69 years , 39 deaths in the age category 70 - 79 years and 21 deaths in the category over 80 years.

According to the GCS, 95 of the deaths were from patients who had co-morbidities. No co-morbidities have been reported so far in one deceased patient.

Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, the COVID-19 death toll has reached 21,252 in Romania.

A number of 186 Romanian citizens abroad died due to COVID-19.