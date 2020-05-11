COVID-19 caseload evolution until 11 May 2020In Romania, by 11 May 2020, as many as 15,588 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) were confirmed, 226 more than the previous day's reporting. The death toll also climbed to 972, by 20 more than on 10 May, according to the Strategic Communication Group's information at 1:00 p.m.
Of the total of 15,588 cases of infection in Romania, 7,245 were declared cured and discharged from hospital. On 11 May, 14,745 persons were in the institutionalized quarantine and 19,059 were in isolation at home, according to the source indicated.
By 11 May 2020, 262,219 tests were processed nationally, by 63,151 more than on 4 May 2020. The number of new tests in the last 7 days has ranged from about 7,500 to 10,000 new tests per day.
With 2,076 new cases in the last 7 days, Romania registers, for the second consecutive week, a small decrease in the number of new cases from one week to the next.
On 11 May 2020, the counties in Romania with most confirmed cases were: Suceava (3,272), Bucharest (1,519), Neamt (760), Arad (679), Mures (602), Botosani (593), Brasov (577), Hunedoara (565), Galati (514), Cluj (514), followed by Bihor (485), Timis (472), Vrancea (462), Sibiu (416), etc.
COVID-19 evolution in Romania in the last 7 weeks: a small decrease in the last week.
Between 4 and 11 May, the number of new cases was 2,076, down from the previous interval (27 April - 4 May), when the number of new cases was about 2,200.
The evolution of the number of cases in the last 7 weeks: 23-30 March (about 1,500 new cases); 30 March - 6 April (approximately 2,000 new cases); April 6 - 13 (about 2,500 new cases; peak so far, in Romania); April 13-20 (about 2,300 new cases); April 20-27 (about 2,400 new cases), April 27-May 4 (about 2,200 new cases).
Regarding the number of deaths in recent weeks, the situation is as follows: 23 March - 4 deaths; March 30 - 44 deaths; April 6 - 157 deaths; April 13 - 317 deaths; April 20 - 451 deaths; April 27 - 631 deaths, May 4 - 803 deaths, May 11 - 972 deaths.