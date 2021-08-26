COVID-19 death toll rises by 17 to 34,471 in last 24hrs

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs that, in the last 24 hours, 17 deaths have been reported in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Furthermore, one death from before the reference period was also reported - a man from Bucharest, deceased in July.

According to GCS, the patients who died of COVID-19 were 9 men and 9 women.

One death was recorded in the 30 - 39 years age category, one in the 40 - 49 years, five in the 60 - 69 years, six in the 70 - 79 years and five in the age range over 80 years.

Of the deceased patients, 17 presented comorbidities and one patient had no underlying medical conditions.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 34,471 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, Agerpres informs.