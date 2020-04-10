COVID-19 pandemic in Romania expected to peak April 21 - April 25

Health Minister Nelu Tataru said in Piatra Neamt on Friday that the ministry's specialists estimate the coronavirus epidemic in Romania to peak between April 20 and April 25.

On a working visit at the Piatra Neamt County Emergency Clinical Hospital he specified that a possible decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases could occur in late May, early June.

"We have an estimate that in the second half of April, after 20, 21 to 25, there will be a peak, but once again the peak depends very much on the involvement of both our medical side and the public following the orders, an involvement that will lead sometimes to a sharp peak where we will have a large number of cases, perhaps not 10,000, maybe even more cases at a time, being severe that may suffocate the activity of hospitals and especially of the ICUs, the ones that require cardio-vascular or respiratory support, or there can be a slower climb with a number of cases that do not double from day to day and the cases are asymptomatic, mild and medium, which gives us the possibility for healthcare units to admit, treat and discharge other patients who are infected with the coronavirus. Perhaps we may expect in the second half of May, the beginning of June to see a smaller number of cases, I mean new cases, so that we can treat the old cases quietly and expect developments towards summer that help us overcome the situation," Tataru said.

He had a meeting with local administration and medical authorities, as well as the medical staff at the healthcare facility in Piatra Neamt, accompanied by the regional coordinator designated for the management of the COVID-19 crisis in the North-East Region, Lucian Indrei.