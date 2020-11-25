COVID-19 positivity rate in Bucharest City rises to 6.62; in Sibiu it falls below 8

Bucharest City recorded an increase in the 14-day cumulative SARS-CoV-2 positivity rate, which reached 6.62 per 1,000 population, while Sibiu County witnessed a dip to below 8 per 1,000 population, according to the Wednesday COVID-19 reporting released by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, according to AGERPRES.

According to GCS, on the first place among the counties in terms of the positivity rate remains Sibiu County with 7.98 per 1,000 population, down from Tuesday's 8.47.

Ilfov County's rate recorded a decrease, from 7.1 on Tuesday to 6.52, and Brasov's decreases to a rate of 7 per 1,000 population from 7.36 on Tuesday.

The city of Bucharest has a positivity rate of 6.62 per 1,000 population, up from Tuesday's 6.55.

A high rate is also recorded in the counties of Constanta - 6.89, Cluj - 6.84, Alba - 5.97, Arad - 5.51, Timis - 5.32, Bihor - 5.16.

The counties with a low rate are Gorj - 1.63, Harghita - 1.76 and Olt - 1.78.

None of the country's counties are in the green zone.

A total of 1,347 people retested positive for COVID-19.

In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 6,831 fines amounting to 1,263,365 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus increased to 6,875, while the death toll remained constant at 126.

Bucharest - 1,475, Constanta - 747, Cluj - 495, Ilfov - 478, Prahova - 463, Iasi - 390, Timis - 301 are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus from the previous daily reporting.

Most of the SARS-CoV-2 infections in Romania have been recorded so far in Bucharest - 62,334 and in the counties of Cluj - 19,969, Iasi - 18,476, Timis - 17,888, Prahova - 17,873, Brasov - 17,527.