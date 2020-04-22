COVID-19 testing device donated to Mioveni Hospital by Groupe Renault Romania Foundation, car manufacturer Dacia

Starting this April, the Mioveni-based COVID-19 support hospital has a more than 500,000 lei ExiStation 48A automated molecular diagnostic system donated by the Groupe Renault Romania Foundation in partnership with Dacia, the car manufacturer said in a Wednesday release.

The medical and sanitary equipment of the Romanian hospitals are key in fighting this virus. We have mobilized right from the onset of the health crisis and here we are at the second recent initiative for the protection of the health of the Arges County population: the purchase of a COVID-19 testing device, in the form of a sponsorship, including the necessary consumables. This action complements the fitting out and equipping last year of several hospital wards. All our latest mobilization actions are aimed at increasing the capacity and response speed of the medical staff and of the society as a whole, said Christophe Dridi, Groupe Renault Romania managing director and Automobile Dacia president and CEO.

According to the company, the Arges County associations 'Zimbrul Carpatin' and 'Speranta si Sprijin pentru Oameni' have joined the efforts of Groupe Renault Romania and its Foundation, purchasing an additional number of tests.

Groupe Renault Romania has also made 150 Dacia and Renault cars available to hospitals throughout the country, via its dealership network.

Also, at the initiative of Romania's Association of Automobile Manufacturers (ACAROM) and of the Romanian Auto Partnership (PAR), the automotive industry - manufacturers and suppliers - directs funding for the repair of 50 medical ventilators identified by the Department for Emergency Situations.

Founded in 1898, Groupe Renault is present in 134 countries and sold 3.8 million vehicles in 2019.