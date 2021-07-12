COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 12,082 people immunised in 24h

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reports that 12,082 doses of vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 7.395 being the first dose and 4,687 the second dose, CNCAV reports on Monday.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 9,141,320 doses have been administered to 4,828,068 people, of whom 4,662,084 have received a two-dose full vaccine scheme.

In the last 24 hours, 3 side effects were reported, all whole-body.

Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 16,678 side effects to COVID-19 vaccines, of which 1,790 were local and 14,888 whole-body.

CNCAV also says that 59 side effects are being investigated.