 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 12,082 people immunised in 24h

smartradio.ro
vaccin femeie

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reports that 12,082 doses of vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 7.395 being the first dose and 4,687 the second dose, CNCAV reports on Monday.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 9,141,320 doses have been administered to 4,828,068 people, of whom 4,662,084 have received a two-dose full vaccine scheme.

In the last 24 hours, 3 side effects were reported, all whole-body.

Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 16,678 side effects to COVID-19 vaccines, of which 1,790 were local and 14,888 whole-body.

CNCAV also says that 59 side effects are being investigated.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.