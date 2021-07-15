COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 14,816 people immunised in 24h

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 14,816 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 9,350 first doses and 5,466 second doses, according to data provided on Thursday by the National Public Health Institute (INSP) on the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations application.

Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 9,185,754 doses have been administered to 4,855,925 people, of whom 4,694,452 have been fully vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 11 side effects were reported, all general.Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 16,709 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 1,793 local and 14,916 general.