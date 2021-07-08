COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 16,311 people immunised in 24h, 9,938 with first dose

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reports that 16,311 doses of vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 9,918 doses of Pfizer vaccine, 552 of Moderna vaccine, 321 of AstraZeneca vaccine and 5,520 of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

CNCAV shows that 9,938 people were vaccinated with the first dose and 6,373 received the second dose.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 9,092,141 doses have been administered to 4,799,034 people, of whom 171,050 have received their first dose and 4,627,984 have received a two-dose full vaccine scheme.

In the last 24 hours, 12 side effects were reported, all whole-body.

Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 16,656 side effects to COVID-19 vaccines, of which 1,788 were local and 14,844 whole-body.

CNCAV also says that 122 side effects are being investigated.