 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 16,311 people immunised in 24h, 9,938 with first dose

digi24.ro
centru vaccinare

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reports that 16,311 doses of vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 9,918 doses of Pfizer vaccine, 552 of Moderna vaccine, 321 of AstraZeneca vaccine and 5,520 of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

CNCAV shows that 9,938 people were vaccinated with the first dose and 6,373 received the second dose.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 9,092,141 doses have been administered to 4,799,034 people, of whom 171,050 have received their first dose and 4,627,984 have received a two-dose full vaccine scheme.

In the last 24 hours, 12 side effects were reported, all whole-body.

Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 16,656 side effects to COVID-19 vaccines, of which 1,788 were local and 14,844 whole-body.

CNCAV also says that 122 side effects are being investigated.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.