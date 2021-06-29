COVID-19 vaccination campaign/ 20,564 people immunized in last 24 hours; 9,544 - with first dose

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours 20,564 vaccine doses were administered, of which 14,463 of the Pfizer vaccine, 4,869 - Johnson&Johnson, 595 of the Moderna vaccine and 637 of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

CNCAV shows that, during the same interval, 9,544 people were vaccinated with the first dose and 11,020 with the second one.

As of December 27, 2020, there were 8,937,289 doses administered to a number of 4,715,262 people, of whom 200,850 received the first dose and 4,514,412 received the second one.Five adverse reactions were recorded in the last 24 hours, all general.Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been registered 16,576 adverse reactions for COVID-19 vaccines, 1,778 local and 14,798 general.