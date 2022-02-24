COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 6,194 people immunised in last 24h, including 262 children aged 5-11

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Thursday that, in the last 24 hours, 6,194 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, namely 1,029 first doses, 1,986 second doses, and 3,179 third doses.

Of the total number of doses administered, 262 were Pfizer Pediatric, for children aged 5 to 11 years (35 first doses, 227 second doses).

Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 16,677,200 doses have been administered to 8,107,472 people, of whom 8,056,223 have been fully vaccinated, and 2,518,270 have been vaccinated with a third, booster shot, Agerpres.ro informs.

The administration of the booster shot started on September 28, 2020.

In the past 24 hours, no side effects were reported.

Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 19,975 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 2,200 local and 17,775 general.