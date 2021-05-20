COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 87,959 people immunised in last 24 hours

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 87,959 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 65,322 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 7,654 of the Moderna vaccine, 7,812 of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 7,171 of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to data provided on Thursday by the National Public Health Institute (INSP) on the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations application.

CNCAV shows that 28,241 people were vaccinated with their first dose of the vaccine, while 59,718 were fully vaccinated as they got their second dose.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 7,114,065 doses have been administered to 4,057,860 people, of which 1,001,655 have received their first dose and 3,056,205 have been fully vaccinated as they received their second dose as well.In the last 24 hours, 69 side effects were reported, of which 8 were local and 61 general.Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 15,568 adverse reactions to the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.CNCAV also says that 146 side effects are being investigated.