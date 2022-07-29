COVID-19 vaccination digital certificates can be generated any time on platform

The digital COVID certificates can be generated on the online platform at any time, not being conditioned by time or day, senior official with the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu said on Friday.

He added that a fake news message was circulating that induces the idea that these certificates can only be generated until Friday at 00:00hrs."Fake news: The COVID-19 certificate can be extended today until 00:00hrs. Very, very many of us have received such messages in the last few days. It is fake news of great proportions. Indeed, sophisticated fake news. It is not an explicitly written false statement, but it is fake news caused by omission. When you say that 'today until 00:00hrs, whoever has two doses or even three and has an expired COVID certificate can extend it until 12/31/2022' can very easily be understood to mean that only today you can do this. The digital COVID certificates can be generated on the platform at any time, not being conditioned by time or day," Baciu wrote on Facebook.He added that the fake news message caused more than 200,000 people to enter the certficat-covid.gov.ro platform since Thursday to get a new certificate, fearing that they will no longer be able to use their certificate."In Romania, the vaccination certificates can be used until the end of the year. For those people who have expired certificates, they can reissue their certificates at any time. Although they were used in Romania until a few months ago, they are currently only useful outside the country, depending on the rules of each country. If you are going to travel, it is important to check what the rules of each country are. Remember: it is important to get information from official sources!" wrote Baciu.