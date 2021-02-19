COVID vaccination campaign/ 38,128 people inoculated in past 24 hours

The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app, 38,128 people have received the coronavirus jab in the past 24 hours, with 28,019 injected with the Pfizer vaccine, 671 with the Moderna, and 9,438 with the AstraZeneca serum.

As many as 17,488 people were given the priming shot and 20,640 received the booster shot.

According to CNCAV, 1,318,355 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 771,239 persons, of whom 224,124 received the first dose and 547,116 received both doses.

Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 244 persons experienced minor side effects - eight had a local reaction and 236 had whole-body reactions.

As many as 3,744 side effect occurrences to the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 620 local, and 3,124 whole-body reactions.