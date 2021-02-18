COVID vaccination campaign/ 39,820 people inoculated in past 24 hours

The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app, 39,820 people have received the coronavirus jab in the past 24 hours, with 28,534 injected with the Pfizer vaccine, 2,384 with the Moderna, and 8,902 with the AstraZeneca serum.

As many as 18,824 people were given the priming shot and 20,996 received the booster shot.

According to CNCAV, 1,280,228 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 753,753 persons, of whom 227,277 received the first dose and 526,476 received both doses.

Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 266 persons experienced minor side effects - 11 had a local reaction and 255 had whole-body reactions.

As many as 3,500 side effect occurrences to the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 612 local, and 2,888 whole-body reactions.