COVID vaccination campaign/45,873 persons immunised in past 24 hrs, of whom 19,097 get first jab

As many as 45,873 doses of vaccine were inoculated in the past 24 hours, of which 32,372 from Pfizer, 9,380 from Johnson&Johnson, 2,571 from Moderna and 1,550 from AstraZeneca, according to an information of the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV).

CNCAV says that in the same period, 19,097 persons were inoculated with the first dose and 26,776 persons with the booster jab.

Since 27 December 2020, as many as 8,383,685 doses were inoculated to 4,496,033 persons, of whom 423,178 took the first dose and 4,072,855 received the booster jab.

In the past 24 hours, 35 side effects were recorded: two local type and 33 whole-body type.

From the vaccination campaign's kick off, 16,326 adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines were registered: 1,755 of local type and 14,571 of whole-body type.

According to CNCAV, 136 side effects are under investigation.

The above data were available courtesy of the National Public Health Institute (INSP) through the National Electronic Vaccination Register app.