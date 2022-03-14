Criminal case for unauthorized flight, after finding a model aircraft in Dumitra commune

Police have opened a criminal case for unauthorized flight after they were notified by a man from Dumitra commune, Bistrita-Nasaud county, that he found a plane near the house on Sunday evening, informs the County Police Inspectorate (IPJ), Agerpres reports.

According to the quoted source, it is about "a small, unmanned aerial model aircraft"."In this case, the police are conducting investigations under the aspect of committing the crime provided by art. 423 of the Criminal Code (unauthorized flight), and the competent prosecutor's office will be notified," the police said.Dumitra commune is located about 12 kilometers from Bistrita municipality, along National Road 17C, towards Nasaud town.