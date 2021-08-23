Cristina Dinu wins W25 Vrnjacka Banja Tennis Tournament

Romanian tennis player Cristina Dinu won the W25 Vrnjacka Banja Tournament (Serbia) on Sunday after defeating Anna Siskova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 7-5 in the final.On her way to victory, 28-year old Dinu (WTA's 375) went past Russia's Polina Kudermetova 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the first round, beat another representative of Russia, Amina Anshba, 6-3, 6-0 in the round of 16, ousted fellow national Ioana Loredana Rosca 5-7, 7-5, 6-1 in the quarterfinals, and defeated Slovenia's Nina Potocnik 7-5, 6-2 in the semifinals.
This is Cristina Dinu's fifth ITF singles title this year and her second W25, after the Tarvisio Tournament (Italy). She has another three titles of the same level under her belt, two won in 2012 in Lagos (Nigeria) and one in Mamaia (2013).