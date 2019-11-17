 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Cristina Simion, women's world champion at the long distance in Argentina's World Mountain Running Championships

Cristina Simion Facebook
Cristina Simion

The Romanian athlete Cristina Simion with the CSA Steaua, has won on Saturday the gold medal at the World Mountain Running Championships of the Villa La Angostura (Argentina), according to the Romanian Athletics Federation (FRA) website.

Cristina Simion finished first the 41.05 kilometers in 3h 49min 57sec, thus outrunning the French athletes Adeline Roche and Blandine L'Hirondel.

As for the women's team results, Romania grabbed the bronze medal.

Romania has lined up nine athletes for the WMRC of Argentina.

AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.