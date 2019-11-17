Cristina Simion, women's world champion at the long distance in Argentina's World Mountain Running Championships

The Romanian athlete Cristina Simion with the CSA Steaua, has won on Saturday the gold medal at the World Mountain Running Championships of the Villa La Angostura (Argentina), according to the Romanian Athletics Federation (FRA) website.

Cristina Simion finished first the 41.05 kilometers in 3h 49min 57sec, thus outrunning the French athletes Adeline Roche and Blandine L'Hirondel.

As for the women's team results, Romania grabbed the bronze medal.

Romania has lined up nine athletes for the WMRC of Argentina.

