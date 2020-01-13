 
     
Cristina Topescu has passed away

captură TV
Cristina Topescu

Journalist Cristina Ţopescu has passed away. 

The information was confirmed, on Sunday evening, for AGERPRES, by the manager of the Bucharest-Ilfov Ambulance Service, Alis Grasu. 

"She was found dead in her house. The call was made at 21:39 hrs by the Police, in a cooperation operation with us. The police was requesting our assistance for a lady, around 50 years old, found dead in the house, to confirm death. The death seems to have occurred several days ago," said Alis Grasu. 

The Ilfov County Police Inspectorate said that during a Sunday evening, it was was notified by a woman that her neighbor had not been seen for about three weeks. 

"Following the notification, the Otopeni police officers entered the house, where they found a deceased person who had no visible traces of violence. 

Cristina Topescu was 59 years old. 

The journalist was born on July 4, 1960. Her father was the well-known sports commentator Cristian Topescu.

