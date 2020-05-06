Crown Custodian, 75 years after WWII end: King Mihai - an entire life alongside Romanians

The Custodian of the Crown, Margareta, states, on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, that King Mihai, the one who "changed the destiny of an entire continent on August 23, 1944," was all his life alongside Romanians.

"King Mihai, my father, alone with his Army, changed the fate of an entire continent on August 23, 1944. He turned his weapons on the side of the Allies in World War II. He was then 22 years old. Then he resisted the communists for 50 years. This man survived his enemies and emerged victorious in the fight with destiny. Now, 75 years after the end of World War II, let us not forget that King Mihai was all his life alongside Romanians," says Her Majesty Margareta, in a message posted on the Facebook page of the Royal Family.The Crown Custodian says that King Mihai "was born to love and work for Romania.""I was a child when I realised that there was a part of this man that did not belong to us, the family, a mysterious part that was above us. This feeling became obvious when he told us about a country he loved and had lost. This man became king at the age of 6. He was born to love and work for Romania. He fulfilled his mission every second of his life, even when the country was far from him and forbidden to him," the Crown Custodian says.In her message, Her Majesty recalls the documentary "The King's War": "The film 'The King's War' comes like rain after a long drought, after years of communist propaganda and ignorance, the documentary shows the modesty, loyalty and courage of King Mihai. It was high time that this film came into view. It is also proven by the way it is received by people. The film has remarkable qualities: it is carefully documented, it has vivacity, colour, originality, and it is truthful and convincing at every moment."History Channel Romania will broadcast, on Sunday, May 10, at 13.00, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, the documentary "The King who tricked Hitler" (original tile: "The King's War"), produced by Chainsaw Film Production in 2016.