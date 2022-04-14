Crown Custodian and Prince Radu - public visit to Brasov

The Crown Custodian, Her Majesty Margareta, and Prince Radu will pay a public visit to Brasov on Thursday, informs the Royal House.

At 12.00, the Crown Custodian and the Prince Consort will visit the 'Henri Coanda' Air Force Academy, where they will have a dialogue with the students, the professors and the management of the Academy.Starting at 4.30 pm, they will be the guests of the Romanian Red Cross Brasov branch, where Her Majesty Margareta, the president of the Romanian Red Cross, will meet with members of the branch's management, volunteers and local authorities.A visit to Sinaia is scheduled for Friday. At 12.00, at Peles Castle, Her Majesty Margareta and Prince Radu will receive, in the Concert Hall, the members of the joint commission for European integration between the Parliament of Romania and the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova.On this occasion, His Royal Highness Prince Radu, the chairman of the Joint Committee of the Romanian Parliament, the Deputy Daniel Gheorghe, and the chairman of the Joint Committee of the Republic of Moldova's Parliament, the Deputy Petru Frunze, will deliver speeches.