Crown Custodian, Margareta on Prince Philip: I have fond memories, he was a mentor, champion of royal patronage

Custodian of the Crown of Romania, Princess Margareta, said on Thursday in western Arad that she has fond memories of Prince Philip of the United Kingdom, noting that he was a role model for her in terms of involvement in charitable or social activities, such as the Romanian Red Cross.

"He and my grandmother are relatives. They also inspired me for this type of work, from the Red Cross. He was a beautiful mentor. I have fond memories, from childhood and since I was a little younger. (...) I have very beautiful memories in all my life," said Her Majesty, agerpres.ro confirms.

For his part, Prince Radu pointed out that the social and charitable activity of the Royal Family is inspired by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

"Both are champions: he had 900 royal patronages granted, and the Queen, 800. When they started, there was no such thing in the world. He gave his whole life to those in society with fewer possibilities, either elderly people, or children, or the poor or students in need. They are a great source of inspiration. Much of their life was dedicated to issues related to people less fortunate than them," said Prince Radu.

Her Majesty Margareta and Prince Radu were on a public visit to Arad on Thursday, where they visited the headquarters of the Romanian Red Cross branch in Arad, and met with representatives of the branch's management and volunteers.

The Crown Custodian and Prince Radu visited the Pediatrics Section 2 of the Arad County Emergency Clinical Hospital, recently renovated.

Her Majesty Margareta is the president of the Romanian Red Cross.