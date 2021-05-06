 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Crown Custodian meets Senate President Anca Dragu

epochtimes-romania.com
Anca Dragu

The President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, was, on Thursday, a guest at Elisabeta Palace, where she met with the Crown Custodian, Margareta.

"Her Majesty and Prince Radu invited the President of the Senate to lunch. The Crown Custodian and the President of the Senate discussed the royal actions of 2021 to strengthen local communities and promote Romania's interests in the European Union and in the world. Possible joint projects between the Legislature and the Royal House of Romania were also discussed," informs a release posted on the Facebook page of the Royal Family of Romania, agerpres.ro confirms.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.