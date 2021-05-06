Crown Custodian meets Senate President Anca Dragu

The President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, was, on Thursday, a guest at Elisabeta Palace, where she met with the Crown Custodian, Margareta.

"Her Majesty and Prince Radu invited the President of the Senate to lunch. The Crown Custodian and the President of the Senate discussed the royal actions of 2021 to strengthen local communities and promote Romania's interests in the European Union and in the world. Possible joint projects between the Legislature and the Royal House of Romania were also discussed," informs a release posted on the Facebook page of the Royal Family of Romania, agerpres.ro confirms.