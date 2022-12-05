Crown Custodian, other members of Royal House of Romania, awarded with 'The Praying Mother' Order

The Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, Daniel, awarded, on Monday, ''The Praying Mother" Order to Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown, as well as to Their Royal Highnesses Prince Consort Radu of Romania and Princesses Sofia and Maria.

According to the Agency of the Basilica of the Romanian Patriarchate, during the meeting, which took place at the Patriarchal Residence, the personality of the last King of Romania, Mihai I, who died five years ago, was evoked.

Patriarch Daniel presented the members of the Royal House with several volumes of the New Testament in bilingual, Romanian and Greek editions, published by the Vatoped Monastery Publishing House in Holy Mount Athos, respectively the monographic album "Serving the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace. 15 years of the Patriarchate of the Blessed Father Daniel of Romania".

"The members of the Royal House of Romania thanked the Patriarch of Romania for the reception and for the awards and offered him a painting of King Mihai I of Romania and his wife, Queen Ana," states the cited source.

According to the Royal Family of Romania, on Monday, at the Patriarchal Cathedral, Bishop Vicar Patriarchal Varlaam, the secretary of the Holy Synod, officiated a memorial service on the fifth commemoration of the passing of King Mihai I.

The service, which took place in a family setting, brought together in prayer Her Majesty the Custodian of the Crown and the Prince Consort, along with Princess Sofia and Princess Maria. Members of Her Majesty's House were present at the service.AGERPRES