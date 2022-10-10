Crude oil and gas production of OMV Petrom down 4.5pct in Q3

The hydrocarbon production of the OMV Petrom group decreased by 4.5pct in the third quarter of this year, compared to the same period last year, reaching 117,200 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day, according to the trading report submitted by the company, on Monday, to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), told Agerpres.

Oil and condensate production reached 56,300 boe per day, down 7.5pct.

At the same time, the company's gas production was 60,900 boe per day, 1.6pct less than in Q3/2021.

The price for steel increased from 62.83 dollars per barrel in the third quarter of last year, to 89.14 dollars per barrel.

Regarding the refining and marketing segment, the company recorded an increase in the refining margin from 7.19 to 17.10 dollars per barrel, in the context in which the degree of utilization of the refinery was 99pct, compared to 100pct last year in the third quarter.

Total sales of refined products accounted for 1.51 million tonnes, compared to 1.54 million tonnes last year.