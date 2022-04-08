Cseke Attila on stadium in Targoviste: 'Important financing, necessary from my point of view'

The Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration, Cseke Attila, considers that the investment in the construction of a new stadium in Targoviste is a necessary one and the objective will be modern.

The construction of a stadium with 12,000 seats in Targoviste, worth over 323 million lei, was approved by the Government in this week's meeting.

"The Government has approved the construction of the new stadium in Targoviste, an important and necessary financing from my point of view. I will always support the need to invest in sports infrastructure (...). Obviously, this is also a sports complex with athletics tracks and the main merit for this investment is with local authorities who have prepared the necessary documentation and made the legal procedure. The Ministry of Development and the Government supported this project, which is a beautiful project and which means that in four years in Targoviste there will be a modern, European stadium, on which not only performance sports will have their place, but also mass sports and together we will enjoy successes, sports competitions," said the minister.

Asked about the new stadium, given that there is also an old one in Targoviste, Cseke Attila stated that the new objective was supported and endorsed by the Romanian Football Federation, Agerpres.ro informs.

Minister Cseke Attila visited several investment objectives in Dambovita County on Friday.