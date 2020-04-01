Cseke Attila: We expect parliamentary parties to support UDMR draft on taxation of special pensions by 90 pct

UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) last year submitted a draft law regarding the taxation of special pensions and now it expects all parliamentary political forces, including USR (Save Romania Union) to support this normative act, the leader of the UDMR Senators, Cseke Attila, stated on Wednesday.

"UDMR submitted a draft law on the taxation of all special pensions that exceed the net allowance of the president of the country, by 90 per cent, in December 2019. We expect this draft law to be put up for debate in April in the plenum of the Senate and we expect all parliamentary political forces, including the USR, to support it," said Cseke Attila, according to a press release.He added that, unlike the law already adopted by Parliament regarding the special pensions, UDMR believes the measures must refer to all categories who receive such pensions, no exception."We believe that the Romanian income system, financed from public funds, is distorted, both in the case of salaries and pensions. No income paid from public money should be higher than the net allowance of the president of the country," explained the leader of the UDMR Senators.The Save Romania Union on Tuesday announced that it submitted a draft law to Parliament regarding the taxation by 90 per cent of the special pensions, defined as supplementary pensions to the contribution pension.