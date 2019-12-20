CSM extends Bogdan Licu's delegation for two more months as head of PICCJ

The Prosecutors Section of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) has decided to extend Bogdan Licu's delegation for two more months, as Prosecutor General of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ).

"The prosecutors section of the Superior Council of Magistracy, after supplementing the agenda, has decided to extend the delegation as prosecutorGeneral of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice of Mr prosecutor Dimitrie Bogdan Licu, starting with December 27, for a period of two months, until the office is filled according to the law," the minutes of Thursday's decision of the section inform.In April, Bogdan Licu was appointed interim prosecutor general, after the end of Augustin Lazar's term of office as the head of the Public Ministry.