CSM head: My message is of unity for my colleagues and openness towards the other state powers

The newly elected head of the Superior Council of Magistracy, Simona Marcu, on Friday sent a message of unity to the magistrates and another one of openness towards the other state powers.

"I would like first of all to send a message of unity to my colleagues, judges and prosecutors, from the system. If you paid attention to the discussions during the plenary sitting today you probably noticed that this word has been pronounced many times and both I and Mr Vice-President Olaru intend to keep our word," said judge Marcu, after the sitting where the new leadership of the Council has been elected.



Moreover, she underscored her willingness to have an honest and open dialogue with the other state powers.



"On the other hand I would also like to send a message of openness towards the other state powers, of willingness to carry an honest and open dialogue with them and also with the society, while being fully aware of the fact that Justice is a public service for the citizen. The citizen is the beneficiary of the act of justice and this must further be in the mind of the leadership of the CSM," said the new head of CSM.



Judge Simona Camelia Marcu on Friday was elected President of the Superior Council of Magistrates with 11 votes cast in her favour and 8 against, while prosecutor Codrut Olaru was elected Vice-President with 10 votes in favour and 9 against.

AGERPRES .