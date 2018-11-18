 
     
CSM issues negative opinion on request for removal of Attorney General Lazar (sources)

captura TV
csm

The Prosecution Section of the Supreme Court of Magistrates (CSM) on Monday issued a negative opinion on the proposal made by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader to remove Attorney General Augustin Lazar from office.

According to judicial sources, the decision was made five to one.

Under the law, the minister of justice may request the removal from office of the head of the Prosecutor's Office with the Supreme Court of Justice and Cassation, the Prosecution Section of the CSM issues an advisory opinion, while the final decision is made by the president.

