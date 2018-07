The Prosecutors' Section of the Superior Council of Magistrates (CSM) decided on Wednesday that former National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) head Laura Codruta Kovesi will continue her prosecutor activity at the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) Sibiu, informs Agerpres.

According to the CSM decision, Kovesi has been on the DIICOT Sibiu payrolls starting 9 July 2018.