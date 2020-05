Cucsa:Parliamentary Committee on SRI activity requested SRI opinion on President's statement about Transylvania being sold

The parliamentary committee for the control on the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) activity has decided on Tuesday's meeting to request an opinion from the SRI in regard to President Klaus Iohannis' statement regarding the alleged agreements on "giving Transylvania away," vice-president of the committee Marian Cucsa announced.

"Romania's President's statement in respect to the secret agreements regarding the sale of Transylvania are of a highly unusual gravity. (...) The issue invoked by Romania's President is one of national security. We requested an opinion from the SRI regarding the statements of the President of Romania, to put at our disposal, until next Monday, the data they have about the alleged agreements between the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] and the leader in Budapest. Next Tuesday, we will have a meeting of the commission in which we will analyse the SRI's response," Cucsa told a news conference.