CultMin Romascanu: We should all send a message there is need of a radical reform of the Eurovision

The Minister of Culture, Lucian Romascanu, on Monday pleaded for a complete reset of the Eurovision song contest, "on different grounds," while insisting that the political distribution of votes has nothing to do with artistic performance.

"We are politicizing more and more an important event that began like a purely cultural and unifying phenomenon for all the countries of Europe of that time, while now the Eurovision symbol only shows how much we compromised not just the phenomenon itself, but also the attention and support that we need to pay to Ukraine. Ukraine was supposed to win and it probably won because it deserved it. So there was no need for such things. And those who came up with this idea - and I hope that the Romanians had nothing to do with it - those from the EBU who came up with this idea to make such a transfer of votes did harm not only to themselves but also to Ukraine, in the end," said Romascanu.

Lucian Romascanu, who held a joint conference with Moldovan Culture Minister Sergiu Prodan, said that maybe "the public can be the only one to count" in determining the Eurovision winners.

"As far as the Ministry of Culture is concerned, we are not involved in this matter, but we are certainly concerned. And I would like this message that I am sending now, although Bucharest is very far from the places where this festival is organized, to have a complete reset of the Eurovision on different grounds, where maybe the public can be the only one to count in determining the winner, because this political distribution of votes that we have been seeing for years has nothing to do with artistic performance. (...) We should all send a message that Eurovision needs a radical reform," the Minister pointed out.

Lucian Romascanu also said that he will speak with the leadership of the Romanian national television channel, TVR, to "understand what happened there."

In his turn, the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Moldova, Sergiu Prodan, specified that he is not a fan of the Eurovision, while he labeled the competition as being "a little out of place."

"I think there is too much emphasis on the idea of competition, while every artist is interested in her/his own way and has the right to his/hers own art and has to be judged by the rules, the principles and the values that he proposes. But this is an extremely subjective and politicized competition. On the other hand, a music festival should not have the power of confirming our cultural, spiritual ties, or our unity as a nation. Giving a maximum or a minimum score is just a game. A mutual maximum score given by two countries wouldn't prove unity the same as it doesn't prove a lack of unity the fact that both sides gave a minimum score. What makes me glad, in exchange, is that we are speaking of extremes here, while a score in the middle of the ranking would have been even sadder," said Prodan.

In a message sent to the representatives of the participating countries on Saturday night, just as the announcement of the results of the national jury vote for the ESC final (around 1.00 am) was made, the EBU stated that while analyzing the votes sent by the national juries to the pan-European voting partners of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), after the second general rehearsal of the second semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2022, certain irregular voting patterns were identified in the results of six countries. In order to comply with the Contest Voting Instructions, the EBU worked with its voting partner to calculate a substitute aggregate result for each country concerned, both for the second semifinal and for the grand final (calculated on the basis of the results of other countries with a similar vote).

The Romanian Television expressed its surprise that the result of the Romanian jury's vote at Eurovision was not taken into account in the calculation of the final ranking, the organizers assigning another set of scores to the finalists on its behalf, which is why it asked the contest organizers to provide, officially, the concrete reasons why they decided to do so.

The Romanian jury had decided to give the maximum score to the representatives of Moldova, TVR specified.

TVR asked the ESC organizers to provide, officially, the concrete reasons why they replaced the Romanian jury score with a "substitute" calculated in a "non-transparent" way.

"Depending on the answer that will be sent to us, TVR reserves its right to take measures to correct the situation created," it is shown in a press release of the TVR sent to AGERPRES.

