Culture Minister Romascanu: Jewish culture helped German, Romanian cultures be brilliant

On Wednesday, the Minister of Culture, Lucian Romascanu, highlighted the contribution of the Jews to the building of the German culture, showing that, equally, personalities from this ethnic group have also contributed to what the Romanian culture has most brilliant.

"If we look into history, the Jewish culture contributed to the brilliance of the German culture (...) And I can say, without any doubt, the same thing about the contribution of the German and Jewish cultures in Romania. The Romanian culture wouldn't have been as rich as it is today without the drops of genius and, who not, divinity, pored into it by those who left their mark on it while not being of Romanian ethnicity," Romascanu said at the last event from the series held as part of the project "1700 years of Jewish history and culture in Germany (321 - 2021)," conducted by the German Embassy in Romania and the Laude-Reut Educational Complex.

The Minister pointed out that, in terms of culture, beyond the "formal borders," there are "millennial interpenetrations between the various peoples who have lived and are living in this area and not only, and this must generate respect on absolutely all meridians", Agerpres.ro informs.

In this regard, he mentioned the artist Reuven Rubin, "a great painter of Romanian origin who was also the first ambassador of the State of Israel to Romania," and writer Mihail Sebastian.

"From the German side, I can only say Herta Muller, who crowned the Romanian culture of the members of the German community with a Nobel Prize," Romascanu added.

The Minister also referred to the study of the Holocaust history in schools.

"If history has left behind extraordinarily serious things and the fact that the history of the Holocaust is now being studied - I am proud to be one of the Senators who supported and voted for this law in the Romanian Parliament - it is very important, because we must not even allow thoughts to exist similar to what happened back then. And culture, since it's the prerogative of humans, given by God and the expression of the vibration of the human soul, is the first to be called upon to prevent such repetitions of history in its dark parts," added Minister Lucian Romascanu.

The head of the Association "321: 1700 Jewish Life in Germany," Andrei Kovacs, who confessed that he lived in Romania, after which his grandparents were deported, lamented that, "unfortunately, anti-Semitism in Romania, in Germany and throughout Europe and the world have become normal today."

The general director of the Bucharest National Opera, Daniel Jinga, stated that "the times we live in now, in a united Europe, do nothing but certify a philosophy that existed since the beginning of this civilization."

The director of the State Jewish Theater, Maia Morgenstern, stated that the Holocaust did not appear suddenly, like lightning, it did not appear as a natural cataclysm, as a fatality."

The event, moderated by the Executive President of the Laude-Reut Educational Complex, Tova Ben Nun Cherbis, and journalist and historian Ion M. Ionita, was attended by, among others, the German Ambassador to Romania, Peer Gebauer, the Romanian Ambassador to Germany, Adriana Stanescu, the Romanian ambassador to Austria, Emil Hurezeanu, and the Israeli ambassador to Romania, David Saranga.