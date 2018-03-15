CultureMin Ivascu, about 'Cumintenia Pamantului': According to law, donation cannot be refunded

Culture and National Identity Minister George Ivascu affirmed on Thursday that the money from the donations for the acquisition of Constantin Brancusi's sculpture "Cumintenia Pamantului" / "Wisdom of the Earth" during the campaign initiated by the Ciolos Gov't cannot be given back to the people who donated.

"They are people of good faith who participated and donated. According to the law, the donation can no longer be refunded. And then, a mechanism must be found so that people who naturally want to recover the money can be paid," Ivascu stated on Thursday evening at national TV broadcaster TVR.Asked if the money can be refunded, Ivascu replied that this cannot be achieved due to a financial mechanism."No, because we are dealing here with a financial mechanism. (...) The Finance Ministry, which is by our side in this, is giving us the solutions. It is about people and also about incomprehension. (...) And nobody has explained anything. And then, it is not up to me to take sides, is it? I don't know. I am waiting for a professional answer and a clarification," George Ivascu said.The Culture Minister added that he will find out what is wrong in this case at the end of the Prime Minister's Control Body mission."This is what I will also find out. I mean, had I known, I wouldn't have called upon the Control Body. We must see this story's precise track record and we must know, and they, with their expertise, will give the set of measures to be transparently communicated to the public," Ivascu also said.He voiced his puzzlement regarding the accomplishment of the Great Union Monument in Alba-Iulia, which was commissioned in 1993, he affirmed, for the celebration of 75 years from the Union. "And see, I don't understand what has happened in these 25 years?", the Culture Minister said.Culture and National Identity Minister George Ivascu requested on Wednesday the approval of the Prime Minister's Control Body mission in order for it to check the ministry's activity regarding "Cumintenia Pamantului", but also the activity of some subordinate institutions in difficult legal and economic-financial situations.Public Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici affirmed on Thursday that the Gov't will make a decision so that the people who donated money during the campaign for the acquisition of the work of art "Cumintenia Pamantului" can receive their money back.

