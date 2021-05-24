Cumulative COVID-19 rate continues to dip in Bucharest City; zero new cases in four counties

Bucharest City and all of Romania's counties stay in the COVID-19 green area scenario in terms of the 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rate, according to data released on Monday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

In Bucharest, the rate continues to decrease, to 0.59 cases per 1,000 population from a previous 0.67.

The highest rate was reported in Alba County - 0.90 cases per 1,000 population.According to GCS, only Bucharest City and six counties had more than 10 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases from previous reporting, Bucharest City - 41, and the counties of Galati - 19, Bihor - 16, Ilfov - 14, Sibiu - 12, Constanta - 11, and Brasov - 10.In four counties - Covasna, Gorj, Satu Mare and Salaj - no new cases were reported.Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rose by 230 in the last 24 hours.