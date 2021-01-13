 
     
Current account deficit up by 1.12 pct in first 11 months of 2020

BANCA NATIONALA A ROMANIEI - BNR

The current account of the balance of payments registered a deficit of 9.763 billion euros, in the first 11 months of 2020, up by 1.12% compared to the same period of 2019, of 9.655 billion, informs a press release of the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

By structure, the balance of goods recorded a deficit by 1.096 billion euros higher, the balance of services recorded a surplus by 815 million euros larger, the balance of primary revenues increased its deficit by 333 million euros, and the balance of secondary revenues recorded a surplus by 506 million euros.

According to the BNR, between January and November 2020, the total external debt increased by 10.187 billion euros. In structure: the long-term external debt amounted to 85.794 billion euros on November 30, 2020 (71.5% of total external debt), up by 15.4% compared to December 31, 2019; the short-term external debt registered on November 30, 2020 the level of 34.176 billion euros (28.5% of the total external debt), down by 3.6% compared to December 31, 2019.

The long-term external debt service rate was 19.0% in January-November 2020, compared to 19.3% in 2019. The coverage ratio of the import of goods and services on November 30, 2020 was 5.2 months, compared to 4.5 months on December 31, 2019.

The short-term external debt coverage ratio, calculated at the residual value, with the National Bank's foreign exchange reserves on November 30, 2020 was 74.0%, compared to 68.8% on December 31, 2019.

