Current arrears up by RON 12 billion in first four months of 2022

Current arrears increased by RON 12 billion in the first four months of this year, the president of the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF), Lucian Ovidiu Heius, told on Friday a press conference, mentioning that he will send inspectors to companies to find out what is going on.

"I noticed a phenomenon in the first four months, the current arrears, so the difference between what was declared and what was paid is somewhere around RON 12 billion. So there is an increase in the stock of current arrears where you can act very quickly. The voluntary compliance with the declaration is somewhere at 95.59%, but the degree of compliance with the payment is only 87.6% and hence this difference between what the person declares, assumes that he has to pay, but he fails to pay. 12 billion in four months is an amount that raises some questions for me and there we have to do some careful checks, to correct, to see what is happening," said Lucian Ovidiu Heius.

He said that in the first three months of the year, ANAF managed to bring in an increase of RON 57.3 million, making a plan of 100.1%, and the share of net revenues collected in GDP is 5.8%.

According to a press release of the institution, ANAF aims to continue the series of good results obtained in the first two months of the year, when there was an increase in revenues by RON 12.049 billion compared to the corresponding period in 2021. Thus, at the end of the first quarter- there is an overrun of RON 13.445 billion.

The share in GDP of the gross revenues collected by ANAF in the first three months of 2022, is 6.5%, respectively by 0.4 pp. over that of 2021, when 6.1% was registered, while that of the net income collected by ANAF in the first three months of 2022 is 6.3%, respectively by 0.5 p.p. compared that of 2021, when it was 5.8%.AGERPRES