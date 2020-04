Custom officers seize 50,000 masks that were supposed to be exported to Germany at the Sibiu airport

Custom officers from Sibiu seized 50,000 masks that were supposed to be sent to Germany by an aircraft that was to depart from the Sibiu International Airport. All the protective materials have been sent to the county authorities attached to the Ministry of Interior (MAI), spokeswoman for the Prefect's Office Andreea Stefan informed on Friday.

The Pitesti-based company that wanted to export the masks to Germany, by an aircraft that was supposed to depart from Sibiu, was imposed a 20,000 lei fine.