 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Cutremur violent în Indonezia: Cel puțin 20 de morți și 300 de răniți / VIDEO

breaking news stiripesurse.ro

Cel puţin 20 de persoane au murit şi 300 au fost rănite în provincia Java de Vest din Indonezia, care a fost zguduită, luni, de un cutremur cu magnitudinea de moment 5,6, dar care s-a produs la o adâncime de numai 10 kilometri, potrivit măsurătorilor institutului american de monitorizare geologică USGS.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.