Cutremur violent în Indonezia: Cel puțin 20 de morți și 300 de răniți / VIDEO

Cel puţin 20 de persoane au murit şi 300 au fost rănite în provincia Java de Vest din Indonezia, care a fost zguduită, luni, de un cutremur cu magnitudinea de moment 5,6, dar care s-a produs la o adâncime de numai 10 kilometri, potrivit măsurătorilor institutului american de monitorizare geologică USGS.

???????? #Indonesia ❗️ El pueblo de Mangunkerta al oeste de #Cianjur también sufrió colapsos de estructuras y daños graves en la región de Java occidental luego del sismo 5.6 Mw.



Otras pequeñas localidades próximas al epicentro podrían estar en condiciones similares. pic.twitter.com/DfPwJ8kSSJ — EarthQuakesTime (@EarthQuakesTime) November 21, 2022