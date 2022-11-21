Cutremur violent în Indonezia: Cel puțin 20 de morți și 300 de răniți / VIDEO

Cel puţin 20 de persoane au murit şi 300 au fost rănite în provincia Java de Vest din Indonezia, care a fost zguduită, luni, de un cutremur cu magnitudinea de moment 5,6, dar care s-a produs la o adâncime de numai 10 kilometri, potrivit măsurătorilor institutului american de monitorizare geologică USGS.
#BREAKING | #Indonesia earthquake: Nearly 20 dead, 300 injured, says news agency AFP quoting local official https://t.co/52Y7w64TEn pic.twitter.com/RoOYYNBX52— NDTV (@ndtv) November 21, 2022
#Earthquake (#gempa) possibly felt 49 sec ago in #Indonesia. Felt it? Tell us via:— EMSC (@LastQuake) November 21, 2022
????https://t.co/LBaVNdVFgz
????https://t.co/AXvOM7qtuH
????https://t.co/wPtMW5w1CT
⚠ Automatic crowdsourced detection, not seismically verified yet. More info soon! pic.twitter.com/NKVXnD4mJG
???????? #Indonesia ❗️ El pueblo de Mangunkerta al oeste de #Cianjur también sufrió colapsos de estructuras y daños graves en la región de Java occidental luego del sismo 5.6 Mw.— EarthQuakesTime (@EarthQuakesTime) November 21, 2022
Otras pequeñas localidades próximas al epicentro podrían estar en condiciones similares. pic.twitter.com/DfPwJ8kSSJ
BREAKING: #BNNIndonesia Reports— Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) November 21, 2022
The death toll from an earlier earthquake in #Indonesia's West Java has risen to 44, with hundreds more injured, according to government sources.pic.twitter.com/23LXIAgGwI