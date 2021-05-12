Cyprus people vaccinated against COVID are exempted from isolation and PCR testing

All persons holding a vaccination certificate against COVID-19, issued by the competent authorities of other states, are exempted from the obligation to present an RT-PCR type molecular test for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection and from the measure of self-isolation, at the entrance to Cyprus.

The measure came into force on Monday, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, the document certifying the vaccination against COVID-19 must be written in English. Further information can be found on the website: Cyprus Flight Pass - Vaccinated Passengers.According to information publicly provided by the Cypriot authorities, Romania has been included in the red category of states with epidemiological risk.Thus, in the context of the new measures, persons arriving from countries included in the red category and who do not hold a vaccination certificate against COVID-19 may enter the Republic of Cyprus following the presentation of a molecular test type RT-PCR with negative result for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, performed a maximum of 72 hours before the trip. These persons must also take a second RT-PCR molecular test, at their own expense, on arrival in the Republic of Cyprus, at the airport.