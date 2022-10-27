Dacian fortress from Sarmisegetuza to be restored through National Recovery and Resilience Plan

An amount of more than 7.41 million euros will be invested in the restoration of cultural-historical heritage sites at Sarmisegetuza Regia, after the Minister of Investments and Projects, Marcel Bolos, and the president of the Hunedoara County Council, Laurentiu Nistor, signed three financing agreements on Wednesday, at the headquarters of the Ministry, told Agerpres.

According to a press release from the relevant ministry sent to AGERPRES, the projects financed through the "Attractive Romania" programme are included in two of the 12 cultural routes promoted within Component 11 - Tourism and Culture of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan: the castrum route and the citadel route.

Through the contracts signed on Wednesday, important investments will be made for the capitalization of the archaeological sites that make up the ensemble of Dacian fortresses in the Orastiei Mountains, included in the UNESCO world heritage list.

"Today we signed financing agreements for a landmark objective for our identity as a people and, at the same time, unique in the world. The investments in the Sarmisegetuza area included in the Attractive Romania Programme materialize the support for the recognition of belonging to the family of European states that have capitalized on their Romanian heritage. Also, in the context of the concerns for the development of the Hunedoara county and the entire area, these investments bring added value and create extraordinary opportunities for local communities," stated the relevant minister, Marcel Bolos.

The investments include both restoration works and the creation of new exhibition spaces and enhancement of the site.