Dan Barna: PRO Romania affiliation to ALDE+RENAISSANCE+USRPLUS, out of the question

Chairman of Save Romanian Union (USR) Dan Barna, on Saturday in Braila, where the USR Political Committee meeting is taking place, in which the delegates voted for the political formation's affiliation to the ALDE+RENAISSANCE+USRPLUS Group of the European Parliament, said that the affiliation of PRO Romania to this EP structure is out of the question.

"I have seen there have been some statements of the PRO Romania leader. We all have desires, but at the moment the statements of the En Marche and ALDE Europe leaders were very clear - Mr. Ponta's affiliation to this new group is out of the question. PRO Romania's affiliation to ALDE+RENAISSANCE+USRPLUS is out of the question," Dan Barna pointed out.Asked if he personally would have agreed to this affiliation, Barna said: "Most certainly not. We have a consistent stance. After Colectiv and everything that followed, it is out of the question to be in the same EP group with the people - because many of PRO Romania have been in this situation - who supported Liviu Dragnea to bring Romania to the situation we are in today."The USR delegates who participated in the Political Committee meeting organised in Braila approved by 84 to one and three abstentions the affiliation of the Union to the ALDE+RENAISSANCE+USRPLUS Group in the European Parliament.Barna also said on Saturday they will discuss the proposals to modify the party statutes, so the chairman be elected by all members' vote, especially since this type of voting was experimented when drawing up the lists of candidates for the EP elections and it worked very well.According to the USR Braila leader, Catalin Stancu, the Political Committee meeting on Saturday in Braila saw the participation of 120 delegates from all over the country, plus 80 observers.The proposals to be adopted by the USR Political Committee will be submitted to adoption to the party Congress of 13 July, as the Congress for electing the party leadership will take place this autumn.