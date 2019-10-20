Dancila: No social-democrat to vote Gov't to be proposed by Orban

The dismissed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has stated that no social-democrat will vote the Government proposed by the Prime Minister designate Ludovic Orban.

She said she does not know whether the new Executive would be voted on until the presidential elections."I have no way of knowing. As it is natural, the negotiations are carried out by six Opposition parties, the six parties that managed to bring down a Government without coming up with another solution. I see that Mr. Iohannis is involved further, we are not afraid of his involvement, we are strong enough to go forward, it is certain that, for electoral and campaign reasons, those who will suffer are citizens, because we see that they have no alternative, they negotiate, but they do not tell us about a government program, what they will do the day after taking over the government," Dancila said on Sunday.She reiterated that the Social Democratic Party will not participate in the vote for the new Government. "I have confidence. I believe that no social-democrat will betray the votes given and the confidence of the citizens of Romania," the PSD leader said.