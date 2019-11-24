Dancila: PSD wins back votes lost in European Parliament elections

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has won back the votes it lost in the European Parliament elections, said PSD leader Viorica Dancila, the party's presidential candidate, after the announcement of the exit polls that give the victory to Klaus Iohannis.

"PSD, today, has regained the confidence of the Romanian citizens who voted for us in 2016. We have won back the votes we lost in the elections to the European Parliament and today we have over 3 million votes, which means we have the number of votes we had in the parliamentary elections in 2016 and which allowed us to take power," said Viorica Dancila at the PSD headquarters.