 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Dancila: PSD wins back votes lost in European Parliament elections

Inquam Photos - George Călin
Inquam Viorica Dăncilă

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has won back the votes it lost in the European Parliament elections, said PSD leader Viorica Dancila, the party's presidential candidate, after the announcement of the exit polls that give the victory to Klaus Iohannis.

"PSD, today, has regained the confidence of the Romanian citizens who voted for us in 2016. We have won back the votes we lost in the elections to the European Parliament and today we have over 3 million votes, which means we have the number of votes we had in the parliamentary elections in 2016 and which allowed us to take power," said Viorica Dancila at the PSD headquarters.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.