Dancila: PSD wins back votes lost in European Parliament elections

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has won back the votes it lost in the European Parliament elections, said PSD leader Viorica Dancila, the party's presidential candidate, after the announcement of the exit polls that give the victory to Klaus Iohannis.

"PSD, today, has regained the confidence of the Romanian citizens who voted for us in 2016. We have won back the votes we lost in the elections to the European Parliament and today we have over 3 million votes, which means we have the number of votes we had in the parliamentary elections in 2016 and which allowed us to take power. I am fully convinced that the number of votes today helps us, obliges us and in this respect we will do everything possible to win the local elections and the parliamentary ones. We have at this moment an exit-poll result, we will collect all the minutes in the territory, we will make parallel counts, because then we will really know the result of today's votes. (...) Other statements will be made after we have the final result of the vote," said Viorica Dancila, at the PSD headquarters.

The PSD president congratulated, in context, "all those who voted".

"I want to thank especially those who voted wholeheartedly, I want to thank all my colleagues in the territory, I want to thank the PSD mayors, supporters and activists, all those who wanted to replace hatred and disunity with unity and confidence," said Dancila.