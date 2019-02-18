 
     
Daniel Barbu resigns from the helm of AEP due to personal reasons

President of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) Daniel Barbu announced that he tendered his resignation from the helm of the institution due to personal reasons.

"I tendered my resignation on Friday [from the helm of the AEP) for personal reasons," Daniel Barbu confirmed for AGERPRES on Monday.

According to some political sources, the AEP leadership might be taken over by treasurer of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Mircea Draghici.

On Sunday, the Pro Romania Party requested the immediate resignation of AEP President Daniel Barbu, "who is a possible candidate of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) to the European Parliament elections," because, as the party representatives argued, he would have breeched the principle of impartiality by participating in the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) youth political winter school.

