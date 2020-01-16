 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Daniela Zaharia, new President of the National Commission of Romania for UNESCO

unesco

Daniela Zaharia has been appointed as President of the National Commission of Romania for UNESCO. 

The decision signed by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban was published in the Official Journal. 

The National Commission of Romania for UNESCO was established since the date of Romania's accession to this body, in 1956. Under GD 624/1995, the Commission was reorganized and collaborates with the relevant ministries, with the Permanent Delegation of Romania to UNESCO Paris, as well as with other institutions and central bodies.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.